4 injured in Lawndale shooting near gas station, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department says multiple people were wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Sunday.

According to fire officials, around 4 a.m. four adults suffered gunshot wounds standing near a Shell gas station in the 3900 block of Roosevelt Road.

Three people were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, said fire officials. Details about the fourth person is unknown.

Officials say circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

Officials have not released descriptions or ages of the people involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawndalechicago
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12YO girl shot in Avondale after father gets in argument
Boy, 3, falls from 3rd floor window in Lincoln Park
8 shot in separate lakefront shootings
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, rainy Sunday
NWS bakes biscuits in scorching van during heat wave
Man stabbed with scissors on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown days after fatal stabbing
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Show More
Skokie teen stabbed friend who accused him of breaking truck: prosecutors
Lincoln Park, Chinatown dessert shops play with texture, temperature, flavor
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being pulled from lake
Lockport ranch dedicated in honor of former ABC7 producer
Miss Michigan stripped of her title over 'offensive' social media posts
More TOP STORIES News