4 injured in Lawndale shooting near gas station, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department says multiple people were wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Sunday.According to fire officials, around 4 a.m. four adults suffered gunshot wounds standing near a Shell gas station in the 3900 block of Roosevelt Road.Three people were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, said fire officials. Details about the fourth person is unknown.Officials say circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.Officials have not released descriptions or ages of the people involved.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.