4 people found dead in tent in Delaware's Stanton woods, state police say

STANTON, Del. -- Four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. in the area off Main Street.

Police confirmed that four adults died. There was no immediate word on the cause of death but no foul play was suspected.

"It's shocking, very shocking," Stanton resident John Santiago said.

The discovery was made near a Walgreens store in the area, which attracted a number of curious onlookers and friends and relatives of the victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in a wooded area in Delaware on Tuesday.



"That's scary that something so close. I live right in Newport, so way too close for comfort for me," Newport resident Kat Ford said.

Relatives and friends of the victims declined to speak on camera, but say the four victims are an uncle, his nephew, his girlfriend and a friend -- all from the area who were living homeless.

Although no official determination has been made, initial indications are the victims may have been overcome by fumes from a propane heater inside their tent.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rod Blagojevich arrives back at Chicago home after prison sentence commuted
Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Man wanted for questioning in sexual abuse of toddler at River North restaurant
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Wednesday
Longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty passes away at 79
Gov. Pritzker to deliver budget address Wednesday
Show More
4 Illinois governors have served time
Orland Park teacher injured in fatal hit-and-run sues priest, restaurant
Former PM 'almost certain' MH370's disappearance was murder-suicide
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
More TOP STORIES News