46 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Forty six people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
The first fatal shooting occurred Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the back in the 2300-block of West 72nd Street at about 8 p.m., police said. A witness told police they saw the victim on the sidewalk and heard gun shots.
The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he later died. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Matthew Hudson.
No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Sunday morning in the Uptown neighborhood, a person was shot and killed by someone riding a bicycle, police said.
The victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4600-block of North Clifton Ave. at about 8:10 a.m. when someone pulled up in a bicycle and shot the victim several times, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.
Area North detectives are investigating.
Saturday night, three men were shot near Seward Park on the Near North Side as children were leaving a back-to-school peace rally.
A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper-right leg; a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the back.
Two victims, ages 54 and 43, were hospitalized in stable condition. The 28-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.
All of the victims were innocent bystanders, witnesses said.
Since Friday at 6 p.m., an additional 41 people have been shot.