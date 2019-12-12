5 Chicago women face charges in $25K shoplifting spree in Kentucky

Five women from Chicago are accused in a cross-country shoplifting spree.

The women were arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Police said the women stole more than $1,500 dollars from a local supermarket. The suspects then fled the scene but were pulled over shortly after during a traffic stop, police said.

A search of their vehicle turned up a total of $25,000 worth of stolen beauty products, such as makeup, teeth whitener and hair care products.

Antoinette Avant, Casha Jackson, Kanissha Price, Elena Rios and Kimberly Coffer are accused of stealing the merchandise from various locations, according to arrest reports.

All five suspects were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, shoplifting over $500 and receiving stolen property over $10,000, according to police. They're expected in court on Dec. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckychicagoshopliftingbeauty products
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
2 in custody after stolen squad car crashes on Bishop Ford
South Shore food desert gets new grocery store
Federal records reveal scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe draws thousands to Des Plaines shrine
Trickster Art Gallery announces expansion as Native American cultural center
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Show More
Northern Illinois Food Bank Launches online food pantry shopping
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Mississippi mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
How to spot fake reviews while shopping online
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
More TOP STORIES News