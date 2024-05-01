Experts give advice for saving to buy a house from down payments to mortgages to interest rates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Owning your own home is part of the American Dream, but financial experts say it's becoming harder to make a reality. Inflation and higher interest rates are making it especially challenging.
This is especially true for younger people who are paying high rent and not able to save enough. But there is help available.
"The inflation really has made it difficult and especially coming up with the down payment," said Julio Roman and Jessica Tristan who have been struggling to buy, but are determined to become homeowners.
The family currently rents near the city's South Shore neighborhood and are excited to buy.
"You figure once we get our own home, it's money that we're investing in our selves essentially and then we can use further down the line if we choose to as opposed to just paying out rent and never seeing anything of that money come back to us," Roman said.
But that financial goal is becoming harder to achieve. Recent studies by Zillow and Bankrate show that salaries aren't keeping up with costs.
"We're talking about home prices that have risen persistently. And we have the highest mortgage interest rate in a generation so those two things combined really make for a very, very challenging environment for prospective homebuyers," said Mark Hamerick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.
The I-Team looked into the changes in costs throughout the last several generations. Since 1980, the average Cook County home price has increased more than $75,000 when adjusted for inflation. But the average salary in Cook County has only gone up by about $8,500.
Saving for a down payment is also becoming harder with higher rent prices.
In 1980, 60% of renters in Cook County were able to spend less than a third of their income on rent. Fast In 2022, only about 50% of renters are able to spend less than a third of their income on rent, making it harder to eventually buy.
"That breaks my heart to hear you say that, because they can buy a home," said Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago's City Treasurer.
Conyears-Ervin and CIBC Bank recently held a home buying workshop at a branch in the Little Village neighborhood.
"At CIBC, we have our own closing cost assistance program, there are others from different agencies or partners around the city that you can stack that really helps to bring your overall mortgage down because you have all that down payment assistance," said Amy Yuhn, head of Personal and Community Development Banking for CIBC US.
There are also city and state government grant programs which offer down payment assistance.
"That's free money to help you put down your down payment to help you purchase your own home especially first time homebuyers," Conyears-Ervin said.
Special loan programs can also lower the standard 20% down payment. However, if you have a lower down payment, you may need mortgage insurance.
The most popular of those programs is a Federal Housing Administration loan for first time home buyers.
"Especially if we learn to save directly from our paychecks and then we wanna save in a high yield savings account. As low as $25 a paycheck, start saving," said Conyears-Ervin.
Other tips to save for a down payment include investing in a Money Market account, use a cash-back credit card and stash that cash. And don't forget about saving your tax refunds.
Roman and his family said with the help available, they'll be able to move ahead with their home buying dream.
"It's exciting to be able to have the opportunity to have my part of the American dream," he said.
Conyears-Ervin said improving your credit score can also help lower the interest rate you may qualify for so make sure you are paying off debt regularly, and not missing any credit card payments.
Saving for a down payment may be more about keeping the cash out of sight and out of mind. Each savings option can easily be set up for automated transfers from your checking account.
A good score can determine whether you can get the best mortgage at the best possible interest rate.
Down payment assistance programs: They can help satisfy the minimum down payment required for a mortgage.
It can come in the form of an interest-free loan or a grant. One might receive forgiveness for a down payment loan, and a grant does not require being repaid.
Depending on the program, the loan might be forgiven after a period of time -typically five years, as long you agree to live in the home until the forgiveness' period ends.
The Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS) offers the Down Payment Assistance program. It provides a $20,000 grant for Chicago Housing Authority residents and $10,000 for non-CHA residents, living in, or moving to Chicago that meet income limits.
The funds may be used for a down payment, to lower a loan amount or to cover closing costs for a single-family home, townhome, condo, and 2-4-unit buildings, in the city of Chicago.
Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) offers several down payment assistance programs for first-time homebuyers that provide up to $10,000.
IHDA down payment and mortgage programs are available through local participating lenders who can answer questions about program eligibility and help homebuyers figure out what program is best for their unique situation.
The City of Chicago's Department of Housing's: Building Neighborhoods and Affordable Homes Program provides forgivable grants to qualifying buyers to assist in their purchase of owner-occupied residences that are newly constructed single-family residential buildings. It provides up to $100,000 in purchase price assistance to qualifying buyers.
And then there is the most common mortgage loan:
Working with a trusted lender and financial institution is the best way to get more information on how your credit score could factor into your home loan and for help finding the mortgage you're able to afford to help buy that new home.
For a complete list and schedule of all the City Treasurer's Office financial education and literacy programs and a video library -- to help build wealth today for tomorrow -- please visit www.Chicagocitytreasurer.com.
IHDA: www.IHDAmortgage.org; mortgage@ihda.org; 877-456-2656
CHA and First Time Homebuyer Program
FirstTimeHomeBuyers.net Down Payment Assistance resources