Relative of suspect in murder of CPD Officer Huesca in court on gun charge

A relative of Xavier Tate Jr., suspected in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, is due in court after a gun charge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are still searching for the man charged with Officer Luis Huesca's murder.

But a relative of Xavier Tate Jr. has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A Cook County state's attorney spokesperson said Caschaus Tate is still in custody after prosecutors moved to revoke his pre-trial release for a burglary earlier this month after allegedly violating it with this new gun charge.

Tuesday morning, a hearing will be held for the burglary case to determine if he should remain in custody.

Officers arrested Caschaus Tate last Friday at a home near 108th and Hale in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police were there as part of the investigation into Officer Huesca's murder.

While they were there, police sources tell ABC-7 that investigators saw a man they believed to be Caschaus Tate throwing a gun over a fence into the yard next door.

That weapon was discovered to be a Glock nine-millimeter handgun. Investigators have not said who owns that weapon.

Caschaus Tate is in custody and will be in court at 9 a.m. on that unrelated burglary case.

Meanwhile, investigators revealed yesterday that they have located Officer Huesca's gun, which was taken after he was shot. They did not elaborate on when or where that gun was recovered.

Also, there's still a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Caschaus Tate's relative, Xavier Tate Jr., who has been named as the suspect in Officer Huesca's murder.

Xavier Tate, Jr., is wanted for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. Chicago Police Department

Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000.

Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

The FBI released more information about the suspect Saturday.

Tate Jr., 22, has a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word "majesty" under a crown, and additional tattoos on his chest and body, the FBI said. He has ties to Chicago, Aurora, Olympia Fields, Champaign and Decatur, Illinois. He may go by the nickname "Zay." His height is 5'11" and he weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Image courtesy of FBI:

CPD has circulated a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue, both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder. Police confirmed Friday the person in the video is Tate Jr.

