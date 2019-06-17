How mysterious American deaths have unfolded in the Dominican Republic

Seven Americans have died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic since last year.

Yvette Monique Sport died at Bahia Principe Bouganville Hotel in June 2018. A heart attack is listed as her cause of death.

Nearly one month later, David Harrison died at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana. His death was also ruled a heart attack.

On April 13, 2019, Robert Wallace was hospitalized after suddenly becoming ill at the same Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana. He died the next day.

Miranda Schaup-Werner died at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville on May 25.

Days later, Edward Nathaniel Holmes and his fiancee Cynthia Ann Day were found dead in their hotel room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana. In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Both hotels are in the same Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts complex.

On June 10, Leyla Cox died while vacationing at the Excellence Punta Cana resort. Her cause of death was given as a heart attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

State Department 'actively monitoring' mysterious vacation deaths in Dominican Republic

'The truth needs to be told' Colorado couple says they contracted illness at resort complex where 3 Americans died

American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room, officials say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worlddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gunman in custody after shots fired outside Texas federal courthouse
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Shore
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Man fatally shot in Lakeview after parking lot altercation
Wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits
Lloyd's tiny golf clap delivers big message from US women
Show More
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Man killed in California Costco shooting was non-verbal, relatives say
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Stray bullet hits teen in chest after parking dispute: police
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, SC police say
More TOP STORIES News