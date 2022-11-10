'A Christmas Story: The Musical' debuts at Marriott Theatre in north suburbs

"A Christmas Story: The Musical" debuted Wednesday night at the Marriott Theatre and two adorable nine-year-olds are sharing the role of "Ralphie!"

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Christmas classic comes to life on stage in the north suburbs.

Like the movie, the musical is set in northwest Indiana in the 1940 and chronicles Ralphie Parker's quest to get his dream Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun.

Keegan Gulledge and Kavon Newman joined ABC7 and talked about if they watched the movie a lot to prepare for the role and if they have a favorite part.

"A Christmas Story The Musical" is now playing, through January 1 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

For more information, visit www.marriotttheatre.com.