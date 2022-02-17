celebrity breakup

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call off their engagement

By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley break up

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called off their engagement, a source close to Woodley told CNN.

"They grew apart, both have busy careers and unfortunately their relationship took a backseat. There is no animosity and they will remain friends," the source said.

Their respective representatives have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Their break up comes nearly one year after Woodley's interview with Jimmy Fallon in which she confirmed that she was planning to wed the football star.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley said. "We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

Woodley had also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic she had yet to see Rodgers play quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

"We met during this whacky, whacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I've yet to go to a football game,' she added. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports; it was never really on my radar."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity breakupnflgreen bay packersotrc
CELEBRITY BREAKUP
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
JLo, A-Rod announce breakup in new statement
Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, ice, snow | Live radar
Accused child killer walks free; state loses 'slam dunk' case
Lightfoot speaks out after alleged stalker arrested with gun near home
Woman dragged by cops at Brickyard Mall to receive $1.67M settlement
IL reports 2,538 new COVID cases, 73 deaths
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Jesse White endorses Anna Valencia for IL secretary of state
Show More
Parent feedback sought on CPS calendar; year could start earlier
Chicago mom speaks out after hair discrimination bill passes
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Afternoon snow, heaviest south
More TOP STORIES News