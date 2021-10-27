Arts & Entertainment

Children's Programming Notice

WLS Channel 7.1. Saturday children's programs are preempted in the 4th Quarter due to sports coverage, so all children's programming which normally airs 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays will air on Sundays in the 4th Quarter as indicated below:

Scheduled Airings



Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin



10/3 at 12:00p
10/10 at 12:00p
10/17 at 12:00p
10/24 at 11:30a
10/31 at 12:00p
11/7 at 3:00p
11/14 at 12:00p
11/21 at 12:00p
11/28 at 11:30a
12/5 at 11:30a
12/12 at 12:00p
12/19 at 12:00p
12/26 at 12:00p

Oh Baby!



10/3 at 12:30p
10/10 at 12:30p
10/17 at 12:30p
10/24 at 12:00p
10/31 at 12:30p
11/7 at 3:30p

11/14 at 12:30p
11/21 at 12:30p
11/28 at 12:00p
12/5 at 12:00p
12/12 at 12:30p
12/19 at 12:30p
12/26 at 12:30p

Hearts of Heroes


10/3 at 1:00p
10/10 at 4:00p
10/17 at 1:00p
10/24 at 4:00p
10/31 at 1:00p
11/7 at 4:00p
11/14 at 4:00p
11/21 at 1:00p
11/28 at 12:30p
12/5 at 12:30p
12/12 at 4:00p
12/19 at 4:00p

Sat. 12/25 at 12:00p

Addt'l Hearts of Heroes Airings:


10/16 at 9:00a on 7.2
10/31 at 4:00p on 7.1

Free Enterprise


10/3 at 1:30p
10/10 at 1:30p
10/17 at 4:30p
10/24 at 4:30p
10/31 at 1:30p11/7 at 4:30p
11/14 at 4:30p
11/21 at 1:30p
11/28 at 4:30p
12/5 at 4:30p
12/12 at 4:30p
12/19 at 4:30p
Sat. 12/25 at 12:30p

Additionally, WLS Localish Channel 7.2 Saturday children's programming airs from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Outback Adventures with Tim Faulkner will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Hearts of Heroes #2 will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman steals Amazon van with driver inside after knife threats
Passenger on American Airlines flight punches flight attendant
Kyle Beach lawyer: Blackhawks management has not apologized
IDES address update mess keeps $10K stuck on bank card
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Residents say Garfield Park Aldi closure leaves food desert behind
Show More
Ex-Chicago lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting teen
'Passing' director talks new movie based on Chicago author's novel
COPA ends probe into cop's altercation with Black woman walking dog
Human remains found in CA ID'd as Lauren Cho, coroner says
Chicago Weather: Rainy, breezy
More TOP STORIES News