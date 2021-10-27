Children's Programming Notice

Scheduled Airings

Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin

Oh Baby!

Hearts of Heroes

Addt'l Hearts of Heroes Airings:

Free Enterprise

WLS Channel 7.1. Saturday children's programs are preempted in the 4th Quarter due to sports coverage, so all children's programming which normally airs 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays will air on Sundays in the 4th Quarter as indicated below:10/3 at 12:00p10/10 at 12:00p10/17 at 12:00p10/24 at 11:30a10/31 at 12:00p11/7 at 3:00p11/14 at 12:00p11/21 at 12:00p11/28 at 11:30a12/5 at 11:30a12/12 at 12:00p12/19 at 12:00p12/26 at 12:00p10/3 at 12:30p10/10 at 12:30p10/17 at 12:30p10/24 at 12:00p10/31 at 12:30p11/7 at 3:30p11/14 at 12:30p11/21 at 12:30p11/28 at 12:00p12/5 at 12:00p12/12 at 12:30p12/19 at 12:30p12/26 at 12:30p10/3 at 1:00p10/10 at 4:00p10/17 at 1:00p10/24 at 4:00p10/31 at 1:00p11/7 at 4:00p11/14 at 4:00p11/21 at 1:00p11/28 at 12:30p12/5 at 12:30p12/12 at 4:00p12/19 at 4:00pSat. 12/25 at 12:00p10/16 at 9:00a on 7.210/31 at 4:00p on 7.110/3 at 1:30p10/10 at 1:30p10/17 at 4:30p10/24 at 4:30p10/31 at 1:30p11/7 at 4:30p11/14 at 4:30p11/21 at 1:30p11/28 at 4:30p12/5 at 4:30p12/12 at 4:30p12/19 at 4:30pSat. 12/25 at 12:30pAdditionally, WLS Localish Channel 7.2 Saturday children's programming airs from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.