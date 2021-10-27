Children's Programming Notice

Scheduled Airings
Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin
10/3 at 12:00p
10/10 at 12:00p
10/17 at 12:00p
10/24 at 11:30a
10/31 at 12:00p
11/7 at 3:00p
11/14 at 12:00p
11/21 at 12:00p
11/28 at 11:30a
12/5 at 11:30a
12/12 at 12:00p
12/19 at 12:00p
12/26 at 12:00p
Oh Baby!
10/3 at 12:30p
10/10 at 12:30p
10/17 at 12:30p
10/24 at 12:00p
10/31 at 12:30p
11/7 at 3:30p
11/14 at 12:30p
11/21 at 12:30p
11/28 at 12:00p
12/5 at 12:00p
12/12 at 12:30p
12/19 at 12:30p
12/26 at 12:30p
Hearts of Heroes
10/3 at 1:00p
10/10 at 4:00p
10/17 at 1:00p
10/24 at 4:00p
10/31 at 1:00p
11/7 at 4:00p
11/14 at 4:00p
11/21 at 1:00p
11/28 at 12:30p
12/5 at 12:30p
12/12 at 4:00p
12/19 at 4:00p
Sat. 12/25 at 12:00p
Addt'l Hearts of Heroes Airings:
10/16 at 9:00a on 7.2
10/31 at 4:00p on 7.1
Free Enterprise
10/3 at 1:30p
10/10 at 1:30p
10/17 at 4:30p
10/24 at 4:30p
10/31 at 1:30p11/7 at 4:30p
11/14 at 4:30p
11/21 at 1:30p
11/28 at 4:30p
12/5 at 4:30p
12/12 at 4:30p
12/19 at 4:30p
Sat. 12/25 at 12:30p
Additionally, WLS Localish Channel 7.2 Saturday children's programming airs from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Outback Adventures with Tim Faulkner will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Hearts of Heroes #2 will air on our 7.2 channel on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.