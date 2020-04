Contact ABC7 Chicago

We want to hear from you! Contact us in the following ways:WLS-TV190 North State StreetChicago, Illinois 60601Phone: (312) 750-7777Breaking News Hotline: (312) 750-7070In the event of breaking news, please call. You can also send an e-mail by clicking here: REPORT BREAKING NEWS For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning you can contact News Business Admin Analyst Fiesha Burge in writing at the address listed above, via e-mail at wlsclosedcaptioning@abc.com , call us at: (312) 750-7085, TTY: (312) 750-7041, or send us a Fax at: (312) 750-7470.To request an ABC7 personality to speak or appear at your event, you should send a letter on your organization's stationery or letterhead requesting the individual you would like to have speak at the particular event.Diana PalomarVice President of Community AffairsWLS-TV(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)190 N. State StreetChicago, IL 60601312-750-7515Make sure to include the type of event, date and time of event, and contact information.ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. You can try: Video Airchecks, 708-383-3861 or News Exposure, 312-685-2285. For ABC News content, call 212-456-7777. Videos are not available for World News segments.The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that all waivers be requested directly from your satellite provider. You would need to call them and request the waiver. Your satellite provider will evaluate your request. If they believe you qualify for a waiver they will grant it. If they are unsure, they will forward your request to WLS-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond to that evaluation request.