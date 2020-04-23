Contact ABC7 Chicago

We want to hear from you! Contact us in the following ways:

Mailing address:

WLS-TV
190 North State Street
Chicago, Illinois 60601

Phone Numbers:
Phone: (312) 750-7777
Breaking News Hotline: (312) 750-7070

BREAKING NEWS:
In the event of breaking news, please call (312) 750-7070. You can also send an e-mail by clicking here: REPORT BREAKING NEWS.

CLOSED CAPTIONING:
For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning you can contact News Business Admin Analyst Fiesha Burge in writing at the address listed above, via e-mail at wlsclosedcaptioning@abc.com, call us at: (312) 750-7085, TTY: (312) 750-7041, or send us a Fax at: (312) 750-7470.





Request an ABC7 Personality:

To request an ABC7 personality to speak or appear at your event, you should send a letter on your organization's stationery or letterhead requesting the individual you would like to have speak at the particular event.
Mail your request to:

Diana Palomar
Vice President of Community Affairs
WLS-TV
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
190 N. State Street
Chicago, IL 60601
312-750-7515
diana.palomar@abc.com
Make sure to include the type of event, date and time of event, and contact information.

Order Videos and Transcripts
ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. You can try: Video Airchecks, 708-383-3861 or News Exposure, 312-685-2285. For ABC News content, call 212-456-7777. Videos are not available for World News segments.

Request Satellite Waivers

The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that all waivers be requested directly from your satellite provider. You would need to call them and request the waiver. Your satellite provider will evaluate your request. If they believe you qualify for a waiver they will grant it. If they are unsure, they will forward your request to WLS-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond to that evaluation request.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Illinois stay-at-home order takes effect May 1, Pritzker says
White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Small businesses desperate to survive feel overlooked by federal government
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Aurora COVID-19 testing site expects to see hundreds on 2nd day
Chicago theater launches free program in honor of Shakespeare's birthday
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 36,934 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, stray showers early Thursday night
Woman with concealed-carry license shoots home invader in Auburn Gresham
Mayor Lightfoot announces COVID-19 Economic Recovery Team
Dine-in to resume at Texas restaurant despite stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News