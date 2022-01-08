abortion

Chicago Anti-abortion activists rally at Federal Plaza as Roe vs. Wade anniversary nears

Pro-choice counter protesters set up across street
By
EMBED <>More Videos

March for Life 2022: Chicago Anti-abortion protesters gather at Federal Plaza as Roe vs. Wade anniversary nears

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of anti-abortion rights activists gathered at Federal Plaza in Chicago's Loop Saturday for the annual March For Life.

"Take away birth control, Plan B and anything that is not regulatory to what the pro-life movement does," said anti-abortion supporter Alex Wirth.

"Want to promote progressive policies that are life affirming, so we don't have to put pregnant people versus their children," said anti-abortion supporter Lauren Handy.

The rally and march that started in 1973 looks to challenge the practice of abortion.

"You are here the year of the end of Roe," proclaimed Rev. Dr. Matthew Harrison, president, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

"We march today for respect for all human life that's the goal we need to pursue," said Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago.

The event also looks to challenge the repeal of the parental notice of the Abortion Act in Illinois.

"Across this state and the Midwest we are standing up for women, we are standing up for babies," said State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville)

The March for Life happens every year around the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Saturday's event was met with a counter protest by several pro-abortion rights groups.

"This comes in the midst of this attack on women and women's rights to choose what to do with their own bodies," said pro-abortion advocate Leo Pargo.

The group Counter March for Lies protest was set up directly across the street from Federal Plaza to highlight the new Texas Law banning abortions after six weeks and ongoing efforts to restrict abortion access.

"We feel with everything going on right now, its really important for our side to be represented," said Benita Ulisano, Illinois Choice Action Team Clinic escort.

"Illinois stands to be literally the only state in the Midwest that is safe for abortion," said OBGYN Dr. Allison Cowett

After the rally Anti-abortion supporters marched to the Hilton Chicago where there were dozens of anti-abortion organizations held separate events.

There were no reported incidents between the groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopabortionprotestrally
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Supporters and critics of abortion rights rally today in Chicago
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
FDA says abortion pills can be sent by mail
Gov. Newsom wants Texas-like law to ban assault weapons
TOP STORIES
Mother, siblings charged in death of missing 6-year-old, police say
Woman, baby ID'd after police chase leads to deadly I-80 crash in Gary
Chicago weather: Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions
Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 6 killed
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
Mayor Lightfoot, CPS CEO reject latest proposal 'we will not relent'
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Show More
Mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love
Mom tracks down man charged with killing son: 'I knew that it was him'
VIDEO: Sea lion gets help after somehow making its way onto freeway
Many doctors disagree with Moderna about need for 2nd booster
Supporters and critics of abortion rights rally today in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News