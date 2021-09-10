abortion

Planned Parenthood Illinois rallies against Texas abortion law in Federal Plaza

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas abortion law prompts protests in Chicago's Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People gathered at Federal Plaza Friday to rally against the Texas abortion law, the most restrictive in the country.

"We need to make it known the law in Texas can't spread and can't be a continued pattern for the rest of the country," said Mariah Harden, a Planned Parenthood volunteer.

The law bans abortion after six weeks, even in cases of rape or incest.

"Last week the law went into effect on Wednesday and on Friday we had two patients at two different health centers travel all the way from Texas to get their care," said Jennifer Welch, CEO, Planned Parenthood Illinois.

Because Illinois' Reproductive HealthCare Act ensures abortion is safe and legal here, rally organizer Planned Parenthood Illinois used Friday's protest to remind women in Illinois and other states their health centers are open for business.

SEE ALSO: Texas' ban of abortions as early as 6 weeks takes effect, prompting White House condemnation

If surrounding conservative states, like Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky follow Texas' lead, Planned Parenthood Illinois is prepared for a big increase in out-of-state patients.

"That is just going to put more pressure on Illinois and the state will become more and more of the abortion dumping ground of the Midwest," said Eric Scheidler, Pro-Life Action League.

Members of the anti-abortion movement staged their own protest during today's Planned Parenthood rally.

"We are grateful Texas is taking measures to protect human life," said Sarah Michalak.

SEE ALSO: Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas under FACE Act

But, pro-abortion rights protesters, especially women who remember the days before Row vs. Wade, say this country cannot go back.

"An abortion can take a human life: a women can die from an illegal abortion," said Sue Carrel.

Planned Parenthood hopes proposed federal legislation and a Justice Department lawsuit against the Texas ban will help protect a women's right to choose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooptexasabortionprotestu.s. & worldwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
DOJ preparing to sue Texas over abortion law, source says
Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions
Texas Gov. Abbott says the state will eliminate rape
TOP STORIES
CO leak in Little Village home leaves 2 women dead, 4 hospitalized
Chicago aldermen want vaccine mandate for public indoor spaces
IL reports 26,062 new COVID cases, 197 deaths over past week
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
Dr. Fauci optimistic kids can start getting vaccinated this fall
How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after 9/11
'We're going after gangs': CPD putting more focus on gang activity
Show More
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
Woman who admitted to Waukesha Slender Man attack to be freed Monday
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, pleasant
Former CPD Supt. McCarthy tearfully recalls serving with NYPD on 9/11
More TOP STORIES News