At least 2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say

State police are diverting traffic off the interstate in the area because it is expected to be closed for an extended period of time while officials investigate.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Morris Friday.

At least three vehicles westbound on I-80 in Grundy County, including semis, are involved.

Two people are confirmed dead, according to ISP.

