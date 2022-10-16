Video shows Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season

Local news reported that the snow was the first widespread, accumulating snowfall of the season.

HAYWARD, Wis. -- Residents of Hayward, Wisconsin, and other parts, were met with accumulated snow on the morning of October 14 as temperatures dropped below 40 degrees in some areas.

The National Weather Service measured almost 2 inches of snow in nearby Duluth, and predicted snowfall of up to 3 inches in parts of northern Minnesota by Friday night.

This footage from Egan Young shows snow accumulating on the ground. While he said only 1.2 inches were measured at that point, he still managed to cobble together a small snowman.