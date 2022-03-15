CPD officers in Adam Toledo, Anthony Alvarez shootings will not be charged, Kim Foxx says

Adam Toledo, 13, was shot and killed by CPD Officer Eric Stillman in the Little Village neighborhood on March 29, 2021. Video appeared to show a gun in Toledo's hand, which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.
Anthony Alvarez, 22, was shot and killed by CPD Officer Evan Solano in the Portage Park neighborhood on March 31, 2021. He was walking through a gas station parking lot when he encountered police on foot, and Foxx said he was not committing a crime at the time.
Video shows Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano running after Alvarez, shouting at him to drop the weapon, and then Alvarez dropping the weapon as he fell to the ground after Solano shot him. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the back and the thigh.
Foxx said Tuesday that the evidence is not sufficient to support criminal charges in either case, but said that mistakes were made by police that led to use of deadly force in the Alvarez case.
"It is important to highlight that the officers themselves created the conditions which the use of deadly force became necessary," Foxx said.
Foxx added that evidence showed that a foot pursuit of Alvarez was not necessary at the time. Officer Solano may have also committed several foot pursuit police violations, which Foxx said "may have further exacerbated the conditions that led to this deadly encounter."
"Despite this, this, the law for us to charge a criminal case is based on the reasonable belief of imminent death or great bodily harm at the time of the shooting," Foxx said. "The burden of proof in a criminal case is much different from the burden of proof used to determine whether policy violations will lead to adverse employment consequences."
Foxx said that decision will be made by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Statement from Toledo family attorneys
We are profoundly disappointed, as is the Toledo family, to learn that the Cook County State's Attorney has declined to prosecute Officer Eric Stillman. Despite that decision, we will continue fighting for Adam and have filed our civil complaint seeking monetary damages against Officer Stillman and the City of Chicago in our effort to get justice for Adam and the Toledo family. Officer Stillman's use of deadly force was excessive and posed a threat to the safety of Adam and others. We will be contacting the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to address this horrific travesty.
Adam obeyed the police officer's commands, stopped running, had his hands up in the surrender position, and was nevertheless shot and killed by Officer Stillman. Despite the painful loss of Adam, the Toledo family continues to call for peace on the streets of Chicago as they pursue justice through the court system.