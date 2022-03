CPD officers in Adam Toledo, Anthony Alvarez shootings will not be charged, Kim Foxx says

EMBED >More News Videos Bodycam video shows Adam Toledo had his hands up and was not holding a gun when he was shot, but less than a second earlier appeared to have a gun in one hand, which he tossed away.

CHICAGO -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has declined to file charges against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot two young men within days of each other last year.Adam Toledo, 13, wason March 29, 2021.which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.Anthony Alvarez, 22, was shot and killed by CPD Officer Evan Solano in the Portage Park neighborhood on March 31, 2021. He was walking through a gas station parking lot when he encountered police on foot, and Foxx said he was not committing a crime at the time.Video shows Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano running after Alvarez, shouting at him to drop the weapon, and then Alvarez dropping the weapon as he fell to the ground after Solano shot him. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the back and the thigh.Foxx said Tuesday that the evidence is not sufficient to support criminal charges in either case, but said that mistakes were made by police that led to use of deadly force in the Alvarez case."It is important to highlight that the officers themselves created the conditions which the use of deadly force became necessary," Foxx said.Foxx added that evidence showed that a foot pursuit of Alvarez was not necessary at the time. Officer Solano may have also committed several foot pursuit police violations, which Foxx said "may have further exacerbated the conditions that led to this deadly encounter.""Despite this, this, the law for us to charge a criminal case is based on the reasonable belief of imminent death or great bodily harm at the time of the shooting," Foxx said. "The burden of proof in a criminal case is much different from the burden of proof used to determine whether policy violations will lead to adverse employment consequences."Foxx said that decision will be made by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.