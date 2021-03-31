Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed suspect during Portage Park chase, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During a police chase in Chicago's Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning, an armed suspect was fatally shot, CPD officials said.CPD officers were chasing a suspect on foot just before 12:20 a.m. in the 3500-block of North Laramie Avenue when the individual pulled out a gun, Chicago police said in a news release later Wednesday.This led to a "confrontation with police" in the 5200-block of West Eddy Street. One officer shot the suspect.The suspect was shot in the leg and needed a tourniquet and CPR on the scene, officials said. The individual was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.Just before 5:45 a.m., CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted the suspect had died.No police officers were injured, CPD later said.There was a large amount of police activity in the area just after 12:45 a.m.A weapon was also recovered on the scene, Ahern said in a tweet at 2:17 a.m.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown has recently expressed concern about the number of officers coming under fire.Just this past Monday, Chicago police were involved in what they called anIn that case, the suspect was also killed.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene in Portage Park Wednesday, conducting an investigation.The "Officer(s) involved" in Wednesday morning's fatal shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.