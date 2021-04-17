police shooting

Attorney with Cook County State's Attorney's Office placed on leave after falsely saying Adam Toledo had gun when shot

Adam Toledo video footage showed teen had hands up when he was fatally shot
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Nagging questions remain in Adam Toledo case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attorney with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has been placed on administrative leave after saying in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun when he was shot, a spokeswoman for the office said Saturday morning.

Last weekend when Ruben Roman, 21, was in court on gun and child endangerment charges, a document submitted by Cook County prosecutors said Toledo was holding a gun when he was shot, and the gun landed against a fence a few feet away.

Roman was with Toledo the night he was killed.

Warning: The following video may be disturbing or upsetting
Raw bodycam footage of the Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. ABC7 has edited this video to bleep cursing, and the video has been frozen just before the shot is fired. This video may be disturbing to some viewers. This is only a portion of the full bodycam video.



Police quickly took Roman into custody and said Toledo continued running, with a gun in his right hand.

But in that split second when Toledo raised his arms and was shot, the gun was a few feet away.

RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman amassed 3 misconduct complaints in 5 years with CPD, watchdog group says

After the Chicago police shooting video was released Thursday, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said "An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court. Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself."

Sarah Sinovic, chief spokeswoman and external affairs officer with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, said Saturday ''In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy. We have put that individual on administrative leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.''

RELATED: Nagging questions remain in Adam Toledo case after prosecutors falsely claim teen had gun when shot

Roman is still being held in the Cook County jail. The misstatement by prosecutors and the police report description are not expected to have any bearing on the court case against Roman, according to experts interviewed by the ABC 7 I-Team.

