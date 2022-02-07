Adler Planetarium to fully reopen next month, with free admission for IL residents on select nights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium will fully reopen next month and will be offering free admission on select days for Illinois residents.
The Adler will fully reopen on March 4, with tickets now available for purchase. The museum will be offering a new Star Pass, which gives access to everything the Adler offers all year. Those who purchase a Star Pass before March 1, 2022 are invited to attend a preview Constellation Days event on March 2-3.
For Illinois residents, the Adler will be free every Wednesday evening from 4-10 p.m.
The Adler building has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Since the museum closed, they have installed a brand new telescope in the Doane Observatory along with replacing the roof with new copper tiles.
For more information and tickets, visit adlerplanetarium.org.
