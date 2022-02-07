Science

Adler Planetarium to fully reopen next month, with free admission for IL residents on select nights

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium will fully reopen next month and will be offering free admission on select days for Illinois residents.

The Adler will fully reopen on March 4, with tickets now available for purchase. The museum will be offering a new Star Pass, which gives access to everything the Adler offers all year. Those who purchase a Star Pass before March 1, 2022 are invited to attend a preview Constellation Days event on March 2-3.

For Illinois residents, the Adler will be free every Wednesday evening from 4-10 p.m.

The Adler building has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Since the museum closed, they have installed a brand new telescope in the Doane Observatory along with replacing the roof with new copper tiles.

For more information and tickets, visit adlerplanetarium.org.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechicagomuseum campusmuseumsadler planetariumfree stufffamily
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IL schools forced to decide on mask mandate after judge's ruling
Family demands answers after pregnant woman dies in CPD custody
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police
Man seriously wounded in Wicker Park club shooting
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead, 3 injured in Batavia crash
Teen visiting from Mexico missing, last seen at Midway Airport: family
Show More
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
Stony Island Park boutique uses social media to connect with shoppers
Chicago Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News