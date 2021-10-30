New ADT app can help victims of domestic violence

The safety app, which is available on iOS and Android can call for help in many different ways.
In a domestic violence situation, the victim often can't reach their phone, but with SoSecure, they can use a secret verbal code word to call for help without their attacker knowing.
RELATED: 'Good Samaritan' killed after asking woman if she needed help during domestic dispute: Prosecutors
The app has other features and options to use that are helpful in a domestic violence situation:
- Text: a simple tap from your mobile phone's locked screen on iOS or Android home screen.
- Voice: You can set up a secret code word or phrase that the app will recognize and call for help (even while in lock mode). The user can alert authorities without the attacker knowing.
- Video: You can video chat with an ADT agent. They'll send help and provide the video as evidence if authorities request it.
- Activity Tracking: Set a timer for any activity and invite ADT to track you via GPS. If you don't stop the timer and ADT can't confirm you're safe, they'll alert 911.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-877-TO-END DV (1-877-863-6388).