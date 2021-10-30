domestic violence

New ADT app can help victims of domestic violence

Chicago violence: Some victims cannot reach their phones, but new app can still help
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

New safety app can help domestic violence victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ADT recently introduced SoSecure, a mobile safety app with features that can help victims of domestic violence.

The safety app, which is available on iOS and Android can call for help in many different ways.

In a domestic violence situation, the victim often can't reach their phone, but with SoSecure, they can use a secret verbal code word to call for help without their attacker knowing.

RELATED: 'Good Samaritan' killed after asking woman if she needed help during domestic dispute: Prosecutors

The app has other features and options to use that are helpful in a domestic violence situation:

  • Text: a simple tap from your mobile phone's locked screen on iOS or Android home screen.

  • Voice: You can set up a secret code word or phrase that the app will recognize and call for help (even while in lock mode). The user can alert authorities without the attacker knowing.

  • Video: You can video chat with an ADT agent. They'll send help and provide the video as evidence if authorities request it.

  • Activity Tracking: Set a timer for any activity and invite ADT to track you via GPS. If you don't stop the timer and ADT can't confirm you're safe, they'll alert 911.


If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-877-TO-END DV (1-877-863-6388).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagoloopdomestic violenceapp
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Our Chicago: Domestic Violence Awareness
'Good Samaritan' killed for intervening in argument: Prosecutors
Val Warner hosts town hall on domestic violence issues
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News