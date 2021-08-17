I-Team

Chaos, security questions remain after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Security questions remain after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Taliban control of Afghanistan stretches from border to border, the U.S. military is continuing to extract hundreds of personnel from the capital.

Almost 7,000 miles away, University of Chicago terrorism expert Robert Pape said Monday there is a key to understanding how America and Afghanistan ended up in this position.

WATCH | Terrorism expert Robert Pape discusses Afghanistan with Chuck Goudie


EMBED More News Videos

University of Chicago terrorism expert Robert Pape discusses the situation in Afghanistan with ABC7's Investigative Reporter Chuck Goudie.



"What everybody is watching is the end of a fantasy. We have believed, for years now, that investing a trillion American dollars in foreign aid, and 20 years of commitment of, in many years, 100,000 American ground forces, over 2000 dead, would lead to a liberal democracy in Afghanistan. That is now clear for all to see, is simply a fantasy," Pape told the I-Team.

Pape, a University of Chicago political science professor, said there is a reason for the incredibly quick collapse of Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government.

"The Pentagon greatly under overestimated the fighting willingness of the Afghan security forces... the fundamental fact is they simply don't have the will to die for that illegitimate and corrupt government," Pape said.

SEE ALSO | 7 killed as Kabul airport plunges into chaos while Taliban patrols Afghan capital



"The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So what's happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight," President Joe Biden said Monday.

Pape said the U.S. is in a better intelligence gathering position to keep an eye out for and eliminate potential terror camps and equipment in Afghanistan before they can become a threat.

"The risk today is low. Now, will that risk remain low over the next five years, the next 10 years, no one can say that for sure. Which is why what we need to do is maintain the capability with airpower, Special Forces... we do need to maintain that and we do need to be vigilant about that," Pape said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsterror threatafghanistan warterrorismi teamafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Beware of scam texts posing as state agencies
Feds: IL militia leader should get life in prison for bombing mosque.
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Cook Co. changes drug test policy for asst. public defender applicants
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows fatal shooting of woman, 70, in Hegewisch
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
Woman killed in Wrigleyville hit-and-run recent breast cancer survivor
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, in NW Side drive-by
How Chicagoans can help Afghan refugees
Legislation introduced to help identify youth at risk of suicide
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Show More
IL reports 2,463 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Aretha Franklin's long-time director opens up about musical bond
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Park District says 42 employees disciplined in sex harassment probe
More TOP STORIES News