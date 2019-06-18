Age progression image released of Joseph Spisak, missing from Hammond since 1974

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Hammond police have released a new age progression image showing what a boy missing since 1974 might look like now.Joseph Spisak was 11 years old when he disappeared from Hammond, Ind. on January 27, 1974. This Friday will be his 57th birthday. He was last seen wearing a tan trench coat, brown corduroy hooded shirt and green rubber boots with tallow tops.An artist with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the image of what Joseph may look like now.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Hammond Police Department at 1-219-660-0000.