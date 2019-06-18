Age progression image released of Joseph Spisak, missing from Hammond since 1974

An image of Joseph Spisak from 1974 (left) and an age-progressive image showing what he might look like in 2019 on the right. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Hammond police have released a new age progression image showing what a boy missing since 1974 might look like now.

Joseph Spisak was 11 years old when he disappeared from Hammond, Ind. on January 27, 1974. This Friday will be his 57th birthday. He was last seen wearing a tan trench coat, brown corduroy hooded shirt and green rubber boots with tallow tops.

An artist with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the image of what Joseph may look like now.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Hammond Police Department at 1-219-660-0000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondmissing boymissing person
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
Taco Bell free Doritos Locos Tacos available today
Ortiz condition upgraded, officials ID man believed to have paid David Ortiz hitmen
Show More
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
Boy battles brain tumor, cancer in Chicago
Local family competes on 'Family Food Fight'
39 million Americans can't afford to vacation: report
NY okays driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
More TOP STORIES News