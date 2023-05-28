Air quality action day issued for parts of northwest Indiana; high ozone levels expected

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An air quality action day has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana on Memorial Day.

According to the alert, Lake and Porter counties could see elevated ozone levels between midnight Monday and midnight Tuesday.

Officials said ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and people with respiratory diseases, like asthma, should avoid being outside for extended periods of time.

The National Weather Service is urging all residents to be cautious. People should avoid refueling vehicles, or topping off when refueling, as well using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and charcoal lighter fluid.

Residents are also asked to carpool, walk or use public transportation when possible. They can also turn off lights and turn their thermostats up to help reduce their use of air conditioning.