WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Air quality action day issued for parts of northwest Indiana; high ozone levels expected

By WLS logo
Sunday, May 28, 2023 8:26PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An air quality action day has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana on Memorial Day.

According to the alert, Lake and Porter counties could see elevated ozone levels between midnight Monday and midnight Tuesday.

Officials said ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and people with respiratory diseases, like asthma, should avoid being outside for extended periods of time.

The National Weather Service is urging all residents to be cautious. People should avoid refueling vehicles, or topping off when refueling, as well using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and charcoal lighter fluid.

Residents are also asked to carpool, walk or use public transportation when possible. They can also turn off lights and turn their thermostats up to help reduce their use of air conditioning.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW