Chicago air quality alert in effect from Canadian wildfire smoke; extreme heat coming

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the Chicago area on Tuesday.

The area is seeing hazy conditions due to smoke drifting down from the Canadian wildfires, causing lower air quality in Chicago.

The alert is in effect for nearly the entire area until midnight.

As of 8 a.m., AirNow.Gov had Chicago's air quality at 152, which is in the unhealthy category for all groups.

Tracking air quality across the Chicago area

Recommendations from the U.S. EPA for at-risk groups:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Keep outdoor activities short

Move physical activities indoors or reschedule them altogether.

The unhealthy air quality comes as temperatures in the area are expected to reach into the 90s.

The city of Chicago has several cooling areas for residents during the heat. Chicago Public Libraries and Chicago Park District fieldhouses will also have air conditioning.

Cooling area locations:

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave., open all day

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.