American Kennel Club National Championship returns on ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fun New Year's tradition has returned to ABC7. It's the 2022 American Kennel Club National Championship!

The National Championship is the only all-breed dog show organized and presented directly by the AKC, the nation's oldest and only not-for-profit purebred dog registry.

This year, a record 5,376 dogs will compete to be crowned America's National Champion. Combining all weekend events, the overall show entry totals top a staggering 9,404 entries.

You can watch the competition on Sunday, January 1, 2023 starting at 1 p.m.