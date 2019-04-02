Crime & Safety

Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old boy in Indiana

A silver alert issued for a missing 19-month-old boy in Jefferson Count has been canceled, Illinois State Police said Tuesday morning.

Kayden Matthew Fresh was reported missing from Madison, Indiana, which is 92 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police said.

Kayden is described as white, two feet, eight inches tall, 29 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue, yellow and white Paw Patrol T-shirt and blue/gray shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.
