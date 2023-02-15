Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law takes the stand, says marriage wasn't perfect but 'Maggie was happy'

The prosecution is preparing to wrap up its case in the double murder trial against disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh after emotional testimony from his wife's sister, who broke her silence.

Marian Proctor took the stand, recalling how Alex asked his wife Maggie to come home from their beach house that night because his father was in the hospital.

RELATED: These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Alex claims he was checking on his mother when his wife and son, Paul, were killed.

However, prosecutors say he shot Maggie and Paul at close range on the family's property.

"I asked him, I said, 'Alex, do you have any idea who's done this?' And he said that he did not know who it was, but he felt like whoever did it had thought about it for a really longtime," Proctor said, adding that she "didn't know what that meant."

RELATED: Alex Murdaugh trial shifts to autopsy evidence, bodycam shows encounter with first deputy on scene

After the murders Maggie's sister said she was worried about her family's safety.

"I think everybody was afraid and Alex didn't seem to be afraid," she said.

Instead, she said Alex was preoccupied with clearing his son's name, as Paul had been facing charges for a fatal boat crash.

"I thought that was so strange because my number one goal was to find out who killed my sister and Paul," Proctor said.

Then, in September 2022, her view of everything changed after Alex was accused of staging a roadside shooting incident as part of an insurance scheme.

RELATED: Best friend testifies Alex Murdaugh admitted to drug addiction and stealing money

Alex was then fired from his family's law firm, and accused of stealing millions from the firm and from clients.

When the defense team pressed Proctor on the state of the Murdaugh's marriage, she said, "It was good. It wasn't perfect but Maggie was happy."