Man charged after father shot to death while getting into car in Bridgeview: village spokesperson

The children of Arturo Cantu, who was fatally shot a Bridgeview early Wednesday morning, are asking for the public to help finding his killer.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the shooting death of a Bridgeview father, a village spokesperson said on Saturday.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning near the corner of South Oketo Avenue and 79th Street, Bridgeview police said.

Arturo Cantu, 39, was walking to his car, which he had remote-started, outside his apartment when someone confronted him near the vehicle. Cantu was shot multiple times, police said.

A neighbor told ABC7 he saw Cantu take out garbage and then saw another man standing next to the victim, behind his car.

Authorities also said Cantu's girlfriend was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and the victim was found with a knife in his hand. It's not clear if it was used in the confrontation.

A Bridgeview spokesperson said police charged Anthony Calderon, 20, with first-degree murder in the killing late Friday night. Video from nearby businesses helped police identify the suspect.

Calderon is expected in court on Saturday.

The arrest comes as Cantu's childen have been pleading for justice in their father's killing. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The victim's 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son told ABC7 Cantu was a great dad and was always helping people.

Both Cantu's ex-wife and his parents are trying to raise funds for his funeral.

