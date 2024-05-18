Two other people were critically injured in the crash, police said.

Man charged in Glenview crash that killed 17-year-old Marko Niketic to appear in court

Taeyoung Kim, Northbrook resident, is charged in the Glenview crash that killed Glenbrook High School student Marko Niketic and injured two others.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northbrook man has been charged with the devastating Glenview car crash that killed 17-year-old Marko Niketic and injured two others Sunday.

Taeyoung Kim, 21, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Death, Reckless Homicide, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Driving without Lights, Improper Lane Usage, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, according to Glenview police.

He is expected to appear in court in Chicago on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The two-car crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200-block of East Lake Avenue. Niketic was driving a Mercedes that was struck by a speeding Mustang, police said. The impact of the crash tore Niketic's car nearly in half, its entire trunk ripped away. The back end of the car landed in a neighbor's yard.

Niketic was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in the cars were both critically injured.

Kim, the driver of the Mustang, was treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Residents of the quiet neighborhood said the crash sounded like an explosion.

Niketic was laid to rest on Thursday. He was a senior at Glenbrook South High School and was just days away from prom and weeks from graduation.

Since the crash, the police have not provided any updates on the conditions of the injured passengers.