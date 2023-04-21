Teen missing since New Year's Day found safe, reunites with family

The family of a 16-year old Carson girl who disappeared New Year's Day is thanking the community after the teen was finally located.

Alinka Castaneda was found safe in Venice Monday morning. A good Samaritan spotted the teenager and called authorities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Maricela Avila, the teen's mother, was overwhelmed with emotion when she saw her daughter for the first time in months. A photo captured the two embracing each other when they reunited.

Avila says her daughter is anxious, emotional and depressed. She didn't want to answer the details of her whereabouts just yet.

An advocate for the family says there is another person involved with her disappearance.

As detectives investigate whether a crime was committed, Avila is grateful to all who helped find Alinka. Avila told parents with missing children to not give up.