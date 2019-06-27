Alleged California human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including 16-year-old with autism

VIEW PARK, Calif. -- An alleged human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including a 16-year-old with autism, according to authorities. Now, officials are seeking the public's help in identifying additional potential victims.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say 23-year-old Bryan Barkley recruited victims between October 2018 and February 2019. He then created online advertisements of a sexual nature.

Barkley arranged for the female victim with autism to be taken to his home in View Park with a ride share service.

He then held her for several days and forced her to engage in sex acts with multiple men.

Police believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward. They are also seeking information about the identities of two females using the names "Mercedes" and "Ranae" who may have helped Barkley.

Barkley is in custody on charges of human trafficking of a minor with a bail set at $150,000.

Anyone with information should call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Human Trafficking Task Force at (323) 526-5156.
