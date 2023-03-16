The Alzheimer's Association expects the number of people with the disease to double in the next 25 years.

Alzheimer's Association expects population with disease to double by 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sad statistics out this week about the growing number of people, diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Hadi Finerty is from the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association joined ABC7 to talk about the increasing numbers of people suffering from memory issues.

The association estimates that 13 million Americans will be living with Alzheimer's disease by 2050.

Finerty spoke about why some people are hesitant to talk about memory concerns and the impact of a shortage of geriatricians and neurologists.