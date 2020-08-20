AMC movie theaters in Chicago area reopening Thursday with 15-cent tickets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AMC theaters will open their doors once again Thursday afternoon in the Chicago area and around the country, with limited capacity and strict guidelines in place.More than 100 theater locations will reopen Thursday.As an incentive to lure you back to the movies, and to celebrate their 100 years in business, AMC is offering tickets for 15 cents plus tax-the admission price from the 1920's.But things will look a lot different. Customers must have a face covering on, maintain social distancing rules, the theater company says they will disinfect often, use high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded filtration efforts, and provide hand sanitizing stations throughout the theaters.Residents and commuters near the Streeterville location said they have mixed feelings."I would like to support all the businesses in Chicago and I wouldn't mind going to the movies if it was distance appropriate and also if they disinfected the room every so often and they had some kind of order and law. I wouldn't mind," said Rhea Koutsogiorgas."I would consider, but I wouldn't, because of coronavirus," said Brendan Buckley. "It's enticing, but is it worth it? No. Fifteen cents for a life?"The following theaters are reopening Thursday:-AMC River East 21-AMC Hawthorn 12-AMC South Barrington 24-AMC Oakbrook Center 12-AMC Yorktown 18-AMC Ford City 14-AMC Northbrook Court 14-AMC Crestwood 18- AMC 600 North Michigan 9-AMC Streets Of Woodfield 20-AMC Naperville 16-AMC Schererville 16-AMC Village Crossing 18AMC is planning to open their other locations during the next two weeks, but you can only take advantage of their 15 cent ticket prices Thursday.Meanwhile, Marcus Theaters will reopen Addison Cinema and Orland Park Cinema Aug. 21. Elgin Cinema in Elgin, Gurnee Cinema in Gurnee, Chicago Heights Cinema in Chicago Heights, and Country Club Hills Cinema in Country Club Hills will then reopen on August 28.