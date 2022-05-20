Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan talk prom season, American Ninja Warrior athlete battling Parkinson's disease

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Windy City Weekend: Host Chat Part 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Break out the dresses and fancy cologne, because it's prom season! This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan and Val are joined by Chicago media personality Trey White and talk about what he's been doing to give back to young men preparing for their big nights!

Host Chat Part 2


Plus, a list of 35 things Baby Boomers do that make no sense to Millennials. They also talked about black wedding dresses!

Jimmy Choi


Nothing stands in the way of American Ninja Warrior athlete Jimmy Choi, not even Parkinson's disease.



Nothing stands in the way of American Ninja Warrior athlete Jimmy Choi, not even Parkinson's disease. At just 27, Choi was diagnosed which left him in a depressive state for years. It wasn't until he took a fall down the stairs, only to look up to faces of fear from his wife and young kids, that he decided to make major changes for his health and life. He started small, just taking walks around the block. But those walks turned into jogs and those turned into runs. Today, Choi has run in over 100 half marathons, 16 marathons, an ultra-marathon and many more athletic feats. But he says his greatest accomplishment has been his and his wife's advocacy work in researching Parkinson cures, including raising over $700,000 dollars. Choi says he will always continue pushing himself and being a voice for others in the Parkinson's community.

To learn more about Jimmy Choi's work and how you can give towards curing Parkinson's, visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/bio/jimmy-choi and https://www.instagram.com/jcfoxninja/?hl=en

Spend or Save?


Here's what you should spend your money on this weekend.



"Downton Abbey: A New Era" - SPEND
The latest feature film about the Downton bunch.

"George Carlin's American Dream" - SPEND
Two-part HBO doc from Judd Apatow on the life of the stand-up comic, George Carlin.

"Emergency" - SPEND
Dark comedy in the tradition of "Weekend at Bernie's". After a night of partying, three college students find a woman unconscious in their apartment. They try to get her to safety without drawing suspicion of wrongdoing.

"Night Sky" - SPEND

HBO supernatural series starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, filmed in Woodstock, Wauconda and other Illinois locations.

Artis Senior Living


Artis Senior Living Centers provides care for seniors with memory loss, focusing on the person rather than the disease that affects them.



Living with Alzheimer's disease, a form of dementia, can be difficult and deeply emotional, even in the earliest stages. Dementia can also be difficult for the caregiver.

Helping to shed some light on the subject is Artis Senior Living. Artis Senior Living Centers provides care for seniors with memory loss, focusing on the person rather than the disease that affects them. At Artis, they collaborate with families to learn every detail about your loved one. By doing this, they build a partnership that honors the senior's interests, engages their mind, and provides meaningful experiences, as often as possible. The mission is to provide the finest care and best everyday life for seniors who are in need of Memory Care Assisted Living through individually designed programs combined with a compassionate dedication to each resident's comfort and needs.

By caring for the human being and remaining positive, Artis Senior Living finds and embraces opportunities that still exist for each resident, regardless of the diagnosis. For more information, visit www.TheArtisWay.com/WLS, their Facebook at @ArtisofLakeview or call 877-304-9235.
