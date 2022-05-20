Val and Ryan talk prom season, American Ninja Warrior athlete battling Parkinson's disease

Host Chat Part 2
Plus, a list of 35 things Baby Boomers do that make no sense to Millennials. They also talked about black wedding dresses!
Jimmy Choi
Nothing stands in the way of American Ninja Warrior athlete Jimmy Choi, not even Parkinson's disease. At just 27, Choi was diagnosed which left him in a depressive state for years. It wasn't until he took a fall down the stairs, only to look up to faces of fear from his wife and young kids, that he decided to make major changes for his health and life. He started small, just taking walks around the block. But those walks turned into jogs and those turned into runs. Today, Choi has run in over 100 half marathons, 16 marathons, an ultra-marathon and many more athletic feats. But he says his greatest accomplishment has been his and his wife's advocacy work in researching Parkinson cures, including raising over $700,000 dollars. Choi says he will always continue pushing himself and being a voice for others in the Parkinson's community.
To learn more about Jimmy Choi's work and how you can give towards curing Parkinson's, visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/bio/jimmy-choi and https://www.instagram.com/jcfoxninja/?hl=en
Spend or Save?
"Downton Abbey: A New Era" - SPEND
The latest feature film about the Downton bunch.
"George Carlin's American Dream" - SPEND
Two-part HBO doc from Judd Apatow on the life of the stand-up comic, George Carlin.
"Emergency" - SPEND
Dark comedy in the tradition of "Weekend at Bernie's". After a night of partying, three college students find a woman unconscious in their apartment. They try to get her to safety without drawing suspicion of wrongdoing.
"Night Sky" - SPEND
HBO supernatural series starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, filmed in Woodstock, Wauconda and other Illinois locations.
