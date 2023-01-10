Why blood transfusions are critical for those with sickle cell disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Great Chicago Blood Drive gets started Wednesday and we've been sharing stories from people in our community, who count on these donations, to survive.
Beverly Chukwudozie is living with sickle cell disease. One of the most critical treatments is blood transfusions.
Beverly spoke with ABC7 to talk about what the disease is and how it impacts her daily life. She also spoke about how important blood transfusions are to her.
The Great Chicago Blood Drive takes place on January 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make yours now at RedCrossBlood.org Sponsor Code: ABC7Chicago As always, people can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment. They can also make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App which can be downloaded from the app store.
ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive 2023 locations
All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.
Wednesday, January 11th:
Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Foglia YMCA
1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse
2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322
Thursday, January 12th:
Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago
1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477
CSO Multiplex
1301 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653
North Township Social Center at Wicker Park
2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322