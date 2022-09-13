Several Chicago rail routes affected as possible Amtrak strike looms

The Amtrak schedule through Chicago has been changed after thousands of railroad workers threatened to go on strike.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for a lot of people in Chicago Tuesday morning.

Amtrak has preemptively canceled trips on multiple routes that go through the city.

More than 100,000 railroad workers are threatening to go on strike, and that could drastically affect commuters and the economy.

On Tuesday morning, talks are taking place in Washington to avoid a rail strike, as unions representing engineers and conductors negotiate with the nation's biggest freight railroads.

Passenger service and supply chains could come to a halt, costing the economy an estimated $2 billion per day.

"Obviously, a railroad strike at this point in time would be extraordinarily detrimental to our economy and the American people, and we want to avoid that," said Rep. Steny Hoyer, Democrat majority leader.

Amtrak is preemptively canceling trips on multiple routes that go through Chicago, including Southwest Chief and the Zephyr.

Among the routes being suspended are long-distance routes from Chicago to Los Angeles, Chicago to Seattle, Chicago to San Francisco and a portion of one of its routes that runs from Los Angeles to San Antonio. Affected passengers will be eligible for a refund.

The deadline for a contract deal is 12:01 a.m. Friday.