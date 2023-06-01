Angela Aguilar kicks off 4th tour in Chicago at the Auditorium Theater

Ángela Aguilar, considered the "Princess of Mexican music," is kicking off her fourth tour in Chicago at the Auditorium Theater tonight.

'My heart is in mariachi and Latin music'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At just 19 years old and with four albums and several awards under her belt, Ángela Aguilar is considered the Princess of Mexican music.

"My heart is in mariachi and Latin music," said Aguilar.

She's kicking of her fourth solo tour on Friday in Chicago at the Auditorium Theater.

"The Auditorium Theater is somewhere that I went with my father when I was four or five years old and to be able to finally do it by myself, it's insane, it's amazing," said Aguilar.

The daughter of well-known Mexican singer, Pepe Aguilar, music and singing is in her blood.

"My grandfather and grandmother were actors and singers, my father is also a singer, my uncle is singer," explained Aguilar. "I want to honor their path and honor what they've done in the past."

And she's certainly continuing their legacy as the youngest woman to reach the number one spot on the regional Mexican Billboard charts.

"Piensa en Mi is the name of the show because I'm singing boleros which is a type of music that a lot of young people have not sang before," said Aguilar.

But Angela says fans both young and old will appreciate.

"I sing typical songs, I sing songs that are new but that still honor that type of traditional Mariachi music, with a little bit of a spin," said Aguilar. "I'm a fan of big dresses and corsets and traditions and I do a lot of outfit changes. It's just a party."