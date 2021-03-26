animal cruelty

Woman given 2 years of probation in animal cruelty case after 6 abused dogs found in Austin home

Frank the pit bull was found on brink of starvation
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after police found several abused dogs at a home in Austin pleaded guilty Thursday.

Breanna Evans, 22, was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

The Chicago Police Department said on Oct. 14, 2019 officers found six abused dogs while responding to an unrelated call at a home in the 5400-block of West Potomac Avenue.

Evans was sentenced to two years on probation in connection with the incident.

A pit bull named Frank was one of the dogs saved from the brink of starvation. Police said he was emaciated to the point where his ribs and spine were showing through his coat.

"Frank was emaciated, abused, left to die in a basement stairwell," said CPD Officer Paul Lauber, who found the dogs.

RELATED: Woman, 22, charged with animal cruelty after 6 abused dogs found in Austin home

Lauber said the owner was using them to breed puppies.

"Once the dog had the puppies they would neglect and let the dog die," Lauber said.

Volunteers rescued Frank and brought him to the Niles Animal Hospital & Bird Medical Center. Hospital workers said Frank was in critical shape when he first arrived.

"He could barely stand up, barely walk," said Dr. Peter Sakas, with the Niles Animal Hospital. "He was in critical shape and would have been dead the next day; he was that sick."

Frank eventually gained some weight and became an active, playful and friendly dog.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinanimal crueltydogsanimal abusepit bulldog
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Animal cruelty cases are surging in freezing Texas
'Dreadhead Cowboy' cannot have contact with horses amid animal cruelty charges
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Chicago shooting in Brighton Park leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
Show More
1 hurt in Loop knife attack on Red Line: CPD
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Teen fatally struck by CTA Yellow Line train near Howard; service resumes
Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; At least 5 dead
Chicago Weather: Breezy and cloudy Friday
More TOP STORIES News