Annette Nance-Holt nominated to be CFD's first Black female commissioner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has nominated Annette Nance-Holt to serve as the first Black woman to run the Chicago Fire Department.The announcement came Friday morning at a graduation ceremony for the latest class of the Chicago Fire Department paramedics."Commissioner Holt has more than three decades of proven leadership and a passion for public service that makes her the perfect fit for this role," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Furthermore, in a time where more work remains in order to eliminate discrimination, racism and sexism from the firefighter profession, Commissioner Holt's history-making appointment as the first woman and Black woman to lead as Fire Commissioner couldn't have come at a better moment. I want to congratulate her on formally and permanently stepping into the role and look forward to seeing how she builds upon CFD's long-standing reputation as the finest in the nation."Nance Holt's new role as fire commissioner is pending City Council approval. She has been a trailblazer with the Chicago Fire Department during her three-decade career. S"It is my honor to stand here before you today, and know that you are my very first class that I would swear in. Thank you Mayor Lightfoot for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Chicago," Nance-Holt said.In 2018, Nance-Holt became the first Black female deputy commissioner. But her 30-year career - in a department trained to deal with tragedies - also brought heartbreak to her own door in 2007 when her son Blair was shot and killed on a CTA bus outside his school.In response, she co-founded a support group called Purpose Over Pain with Pam Bosley, who lost her son Terrell to gun violence the year before. The two women became dear friends."Blair, when he was younger - because you know, I mean, we're friends - she always talked about, Blair always wanted her to be the top of the fire department, And now, she's there, and she felt like this week when we was talking, that Blair got her back, you know he's her angel," Bosley said.Nance-Holt will take over a department with a history of discrimination against women and minorities. The mayor called her the right woman for the job."At a time when we still have work to do in order to eradicate the scourge of discrimination, racism, and sexism from the firefighter and other professions, Commissioner Nance's appointment couldn't come at a better time," Lightfoot said.It also serves as an inspiration for the newest members of the department."She can set a great example for all the women to follow," said Agata Ratulowski, Fire Paramedic, who graduated Friday.Nance-Holt had this advice to offer: "Always remember treat everyone with respect and dignity, as if they were your own family member."Alderman Chris Taliaferro, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, praised the appointment and says he wants to fast-track her nomination so she can be confirmed at the next Chicago City Council meeting on May 26.