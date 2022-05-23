OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace has pleaded guilty in a red-light camera bribery scheme.
Anthony Ragucci was accused of accepting thousands of dollars for allowing red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace when he was serving as mayor. He resigned in 2020.
On Monday morning, Ragucci pleaded guilty to two counts. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Earlier this month, IDOT revoked the operating permit for the cameras, claiming the Village of Oakbrook Terrace failed to submit mandatory reports documenting safety at the intersection.
The agency made no mention, however, of federal charges against Ragucci.
Oakbrook Terrace is now fighting back against the decision to cover up the cameras.
Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera bribery scheme
RED LIGHT CAMERAS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News