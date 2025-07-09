Gurnee ends red light camera photo enforcement program

The village of Gurnee, Illinois has ended its red light photo enforcement program.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Gurnee has ended its red light photo enforcement program.

The village cites improved traffic safety and operational costs as some of the reasons for ending the program.

Officials said the village will enter a 90-day wind down period.

"This program was never about catching people, it was about protecting them," said Police Chief Brian Smith. "And based on the data, it worked. Our roads became safer, and driver behavior improved not just at the camera locations, but throughout the Village."

They add that any citations for violations that happened on or before July 5 are still valid and must be resolved.

