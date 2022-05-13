Oakbrook Terrace red light camera permit for busy intersection revoked by IDOT

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation revoked the permit for red light cameras at a busy intersection in suburban Oakbrook Terrace.Plastic bags have been placed over the cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street.IDOT said the city didn't provide an analysis on how effective the cameras were for improving safety.Former Mayor Anthony Ragucci recently pleaded not guilty on charges he took bribes from a red light camera company.ABC7 has reached out to Oakbrook Terrace officials for comment.IDOT issued a statement saying,