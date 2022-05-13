Oakbrook Terrace red light camera permit for busy intersection revoked by IDOT

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation revoked the permit for red light cameras at a busy intersection in suburban Oakbrook Terrace.
Plastic bags have been placed over the cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street.
IDOT said the city didn't provide an analysis on how effective the cameras were for improving safety.
Former Mayor Anthony Ragucci recently pleaded not guilty on charges he took bribes from a red light camera company.
ABC7 has reached out to Oakbrook Terrace officials for comment.
IDOT issued a statement saying, "The Illinois Department of Transportation is committed to improving safety and continually works with our local government partners toward this shared goal. After review, the IDOT permit issued to Oakbrook Terrace to operate a red-light camera at Illinois 83 and 22nd Street is revoked due to failure to comply. Despite repeated requests, the city did not submit the post-installation analysis on the effectiveness of the camera system to improve safety at the intersection, as required by IDOT policy.
"The city has been instructed to deactivate the cameras immediately and apply within 15 days for the necessary permit to remove them.
"The existing IDOT policy was developed to assist local agencies to obtain a permit to install red-light cameras on roads under state jurisdiction. The policy also allows IDOT to remove such cameras if it is in the best interest of the motoring public."
