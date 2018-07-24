Anti-violence march to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group planning to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive for an anti-violence protest next week is expected to announce details about the march late Tuesday morning.

The demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m.

Protesters plan to march from Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, down Lake Shore Drive to Wrigley Field, where the Cubs will be playing the San Diego Padres at 7:05 p.m.

Earlier this month, a different group organized an anti-violence protest that shut down part of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side for nearly two hours.

Organizers of the new protest said they want to raise awareness on the city's North Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago violencechicago crimeprotestpeace marchlake shore drivewrigley fieldtrafficChicagoLakeviewWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Anti-violence protesters shut down Dan Ryan
Top Stories
2 stabbed, 1 beaten in violent Loop attack
Crews search for woman missing from Indiana beach
5 shot in Englewood, including 16-year-old girl
'He was wiping off his knife': Victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Bodies found huddled, hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
Search for daughter who went missing while jogging is 'excruciating,' mom says
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Show More
EMT had cocaine in system when he crashed ambulance killing 3
Police seek driver in fatal Des Plaines hit-and-run crash
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Donated items being unfairly withheld, Prospect Heights fire victims claim
More News