Anti-violence march to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) --A group planning to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive for an anti-violence protest next week is expected to announce details about the march late Tuesday morning.
The demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m.
Protesters plan to march from Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, down Lake Shore Drive to Wrigley Field, where the Cubs will be playing the San Diego Padres at 7:05 p.m.
Earlier this month, a different group organized an anti-violence protest that shut down part of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side for nearly two hours.
Organizers of the new protest said they want to raise awareness on the city's North Side.