church fire

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church demolition begins after fire destroys building

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Demolition work begins at Englewood church destroyed by fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demolition work got underway Wednesday morning at a historic Chicago church destroyed by a fire last week.

The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood was consumed by flames on Good Friday. The Department of Buildings said Wednesday that the remaining structure is not sound and poses a threat to surrounding buildings.

It is not clear how long the demolition process at 63rd Street and Stewart Avenue will take.

SEE ALSO: Mural inside Englewood church remains untouched by days-long fire as flare-ups continue

Fire investigators ruled the blaze was an accident and determined it was caused by crews using a propane torch while doing work on the building's roof.

RELATED | South Side congregation gathers for Easter despite devastating Chicago church fire

The church's pastor said they hope to rebuild.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodbuilding firereligionchurch firefire departmentsfirechurchchicago fire departmenteasterdemolition
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH FIRE
South Side church mural remains untouched as fire flare-ups continue
Englewood church on fire again, CFD says
Congregation celebrates Easter despite devastating church fire
Fire at historic Englewood church reignites; cause determined
TOP STORIES
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
Illinois reports 3,931 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
'It was broad daylight': Woman kidnapped in Schaumburg speaks out
Cattle hauler charged with DUI after cows spill onto I-80 in Joliet
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Show More
Chicago Weather: Effects of climate change on city
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Chicago Weather: Breezy with rain late Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News