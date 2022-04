Antioch Missionary Baptist Church demolition begins after fire destroys building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demolition work got underway Wednesday morning at a historic Chicago church destroyed by a fire last week.The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood was consumed by flames on Good Friday. The Department of Buildings said Wednesday that the remaining structure is not sound and poses a threat to surrounding buildings.It is not clear how long the demolition process at 63rd Street and Stewart Avenue will take.Fire investigators ruled the blaze was an accident and determined it was caused by crews using a propane torch while doing work on the building's roof.The church's pastor said they hope to rebuild.