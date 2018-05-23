Antioch barricade situation ends, 2 in custody

Antioch, IL. 40723 Illinois Route 83 ongoing Police Activity for a barricaded subject. — Tri-State Fire Alert (@Fire_Alerts911) May 23, 2018

A barricade situation in Antioch Township ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon, officials said.The situation closed Route 83 between Grass Lake and Beach Grove roads in the north suburbs. Authorities said the barricade situation ended around 3:30 p.m. The suspects are awaiting potential charges.The situation started when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 6:30 a.m. in the 400-block of Donin Road in Antioch after a solicitor complaint. Officers sought to speak to a man and women inside the vehicle, activating their emergency lights and siren, but the driver did not stop, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.The driver of the vehicle then struck an Antioch Police car. A witness to the incident reported he saw a long-barrel weapon pointed out of the passenger side window of the offending vehicle and heard a gunshot, police said. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was located at a residence in the 40500-block of North Route 83 in Antioch Township. The residence is a single-family home, subdivided into several rentable units.Lake County sheriff's deputies and Antioch police officers established a perimeter around the residence and have been trying to communicate with the occupants. Other residents were safely escorted out of the home, police said.The Lake County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team, negotiators, Antioch Police, Lake Villa Police and Antioch Fire Protection District were all on the scene.All District 34 schools were put on soft lockdown due to the situation on Route 83. District officials said there was no risk to students.Metra North Central Service was also temporarily affected by the barricade situation. Inbound and outbound trains did not operate past Lake Villa, Metra officials said in an alert.All roads and train lines have since reopened.