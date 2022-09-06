WATCH LIVE

Man found shot to death inside Antioch apartment

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
30 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death inside an apartment in northwest suburban Antioch Monday night, police said.

Police officers responded to a home in the 1000-block of Main Street at about 11:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police spoke with a person in the area who told them they heard shots from a nearby apartment. Officers entered the apartment and found a 42-year-old man shot to death inside.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooter or shooters left the scene before the arrival of officers.

Police said the shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated incident. Antioch police have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antioch Police Department at: 847-395-8585 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.

