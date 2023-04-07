Antioch Missionary Baptist Church reveals plans to rebuild nearly 1 year after Good Friday fire

The design for the new Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood and renovated Empowerment Center was just completed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plans have been revealed to rebuild a Chicago church that burned down on Good Friday one year ago.

The accidental fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood happened shortly after services ended. The Empowerment Center was saved next to the historic church, but there was water damage. It took days to extinguish completely. By then, the Englewood church had to be demolished. One year later, a plan to rebuild the church is moving forward.

"We go into this Easter resurrection Sunday service with a great sense of hope," Pastor Gerald Dew said.

The design for the new church and renovated center was just completed. Pastor Dew shared they have secured millions of dollars of public and private funds but will need more donations to actually finish the massive project that will include a computer lab, classrooms a gymnasium and youth empowerment space.

"Antioch has to rebuild because it is Englewood, because it means so much to the people," said Joyce Barnes, president of Antioch Trustees. "When it was on fire, we had people stopping by who had grown up here."

Some of the salvaged stained glass windows are waiting for a place in the new structure.

Regardless for the status of construction, the congregation continues to worship together, fellowship together and wait for their plans to become reality for them and the people of Englewood.

"We want to do even more and spring board higher and go farther and go faster because we really are Antioch Strong," Pastor Dew said.