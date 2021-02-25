Arts & Entertainment

Arlington International Racecourse redevelopment ideas span from new Bears stadium to Ravinia-style concert venue: report

Arlington park race track closing? Owners plan to run 2021 season as scheduled
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- After news broke Tuesday that Arlington International Racecourse was being sold, ideas began to be floated about what to do next with the facility.

The horse racing track's owners said they hope to sell the land to a developer and transfer the racing license to a different location in Illinois.

RELATED: Arlington Park racecourse reopens with restrictions; weekend events quickly sell out
EMBED More News Videos

Arlington Park racecourse reopened Thursday with restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and its weekend events quickly sold out.



"It was a sad day in Arlington Heights when the news finally came down," Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes said. "Certainly I think it was a foregone conclusion from the business perspective of Churchill Downs that they were going to put the track up for sale at some point."

Hayes told the Daily Herald there's a number of potential redevelopment options for the facility that fall under the heading of "mixed-use."

RELATED: Arlington park race track closing? Suburban horse racing course for sale as owners look to transfer license elsewhere
EMBED More News Videos

The future of an Arlington Heights horse track is in question as its owners look to transfer its racing license elsewhere.



Some of the ideas range from a new stadium for the Chicago Bears to a Ravinia-style concert venue.

Right now, the owners of the track in the northwest suburbs said they are committed to running the 2021 racing season as scheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarlington heightschicago bearsgamblinghorsessports bettingravinia
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but Chicago area not moving forward with expansion yet
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Parole bid for man convicted of killing CPD officer no longer opposed by Foxx
Britney Spears' father's attorney speaks exclusively to 'GMA'
Rep. Marie Newman plants transgender flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office
LIVE: Committee meets to pick new Madigan replacement
Show More
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
Hot mic catches Lightfoot swearing during city council meeting
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday
More TOP STORIES News