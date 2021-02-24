sports betting

Arlington park race track closing? Suburban horse racing course for sale as owners look to transfer license elsewhere

Arlington race track plans to run 2021 season as scheduled
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The future of horse racing in the Chicago area is in question Wednesday, now that the Arlington International Racecourse is for sale.

Right now, the owners of the track in the northwest suburbs said they are committed to running the 2021 racing season as scheduled.

But they hope to sell the land to a developer and transfer the racing license to a different location in Illinois.

RELATED: Arlington Park racecourse reopens with restrictions; weekend events quickly sell out
EMBED More News Videos

Arlington Park racecourse reopened Thursday with restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and its weekend events quickly sold out.



In September, some fans returned to the racecourse, which, like many other businesses, has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park holds more than 30,000, so its capacity of 300 at the time was not enough to turn a profit.

Because about 85% of the betting at Arlington comes from off-site locations, the park was able to sustain itself without people in the stands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarlington heightsgamblinghorsescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicsports bettingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS BETTING
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Cubs are 1st MLB team committing to open stadium sportsbook
Illinois' oldest horse racing track poised to be first with casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madigan suggests his replacement resign after only 2 days
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Paramedics took photo of Cicero man killed while protecting store from looting: lawsuit
Chicago clinic that charged $200 for COVID vaccine blames 'oversight'
High-risk patients still without vaccine access in some IL counties
Cook County election results 2021 now in from Evanston, Dolton
Man charged in fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
Show More
CPS board set to vote on proposal that could mandate COVID vaccine for employees
Teenage 'angel' helps hundreds find COVID vaccine appointments
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
Schiller Park woman trapped 10 hours under collapsed awning
Flags raised to honor Arlington Height's Marine veteran's last request
More TOP STORIES News