Arlington park race track closing? Suburban horse racing course for sale as owners look to transfer license elsewhere

Arlington Park racecourse reopened Thursday with restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and its weekend events quickly sold out.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The future of horse racing in the Chicago area is in question Wednesday, now that the Arlington International Racecourse is for sale.Right now, the owners of the track in the northwest suburbs said they are committed to running the 2021 racing season as scheduled.But they hope to sell the land to a developer and transfer the racing license to a different location in Illinois.In September, some fans returned to the racecourse, which, like many other businesses, has faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.The park holds more than 30,000, so its capacity of 300 at the time was not enough to turn a profit.Because about 85% of the betting at Arlington comes from off-site locations, the park was able to sustain itself without people in the stands.