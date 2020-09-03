Arlington Park racecourse reopens with restrictions; weekend events quickly sell out

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Fans were back in the stands Thursday at Arlington International Race Course.No more than 300 people will be permitted outside for live racing Thursday through Saturday.Friday's and Saturday's events are already sold out. Saturday's Derby Day event sold out in 30 minutes; this weekend's other events sold out in an hour, the racetrack said.Some tickets are still available for Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 25, which can be purchased online at"We're very pleased with the velocity in ticket sales. Our motivation and inspiration to open to spectators came from the voices of our loyal guests and the community," Arlington International Racecourse President Tony Petrillo said.Fans 18 and older must have reservations and will have staggered arrival times.Masks are also required, and no coolers or outdoor food and beverage will be allowed.